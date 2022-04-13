Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut reacts to being called ‘better than Charlize Theron’ by Jaby Koey

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Jaby Koey's reaction to her Dhaakad teaser which was unveiled on Tuesday. Directed by Razneesh Ghai (Razy), the Dhaakad teaser showed Kangana as a ruthless assassin who doesn't even blink while firing at enemies. Jaby looked impressed with her body language and called her better than Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde. Also read: Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut's Agent Agni sports several looks, beats bad guys to a pulp in spy thriller. Watch

Sharing Jaby's reaction video on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Wow Thanks Jaby…But better than Charlize Theron…wow chief @razylivingtheblues. We did it (fire icon)." She added in another post, “#dhaakad was right after #thalaivii 20kgs weight wasn't my only challenge my body was damaged in many ways _today to be called better than the best action star in the world is a big compliment.”

After watching the Dhaakad teaser, Jaby asked the director, producers and Kangana to not be offended by what he was about to say. He said, “Didn't some of the guys she was killing look strikingly like Hrithik (Roshan)?" Pointing at the scene in which Kangana pulls out an enemy's eyeball, Jaby says, “That's like Hrithik screaming to me.”

Achara Kirk, who was seated alongside Kaby said, ‘I m buying what she’s putting down." They said it reminded them of Point Of No Return, Atomic Blonde and Black Widow.

Jaby said that he isn't sure if Kangana has that kind of body but added, “it's like she's working really hard.” Talking about the teaser, Jaby said, "I am appreciating this in terms of just the energy. I am appreciating this more than Atomic Blonde. She just looks like she got more muscle definition to her. There is something about her presence that looks stronger to me than Charlize Theron did in Atomic Blonde. Here, I am just buying it because I think this has got to do with sheer energy level.

Achara said she felt like there was "repressed anger" that Kangana unveiled on screen and added, "Unleash the anger on all Hrithik lookalikes."

Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi but none of the them were seen in the teaser. The film is slated to hit theatres on May 20.

