Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut's Agent Agni sports several looks, beats bad guys to a pulp in spy thriller. Watch

Kangana Ranaut shared the teaser of her upcoming spy thriller action film Dhaakad on Tuesday afternoon. The film marks Kangana's foray into action thrillers in the lead role. She plays a spy named Agent Agni, who is a master of disguise and adept at combat. The one-minute teaser gave first look at the scale of the film, which the actor has described as 'an international level spy thriller'. Also read: Kangana Ranaut gives a glimpse of her 'Dhaakad level fitness', see here

Kangana took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share the teaser video. The teaser opens with Kangana in a darkened room as she gets a call from apparently her handler. The action then kicks into high gear as her character Agent Agni flips through various looks and disguises and beats up bad guys. The action is gory and visceral with Kangana stabbing eyeballs and stomachs with equal ease. The text in the middle of the teaser reads, "Why should boys have all the fun?"

The teaser ends with a final shot of Kangana's character looking at the camera, holding a large gun with several other weapons neatly stacked in a cupboard behind her. Sharing the teaser on social media, Kanga wrote, "Action. Style. Thrill. All in one, Agent Agni is here!! Movie releasing on 20th May." The film was earlier slated to release on May 27.

Reports say that Kangana will be sporting seven different looks in the film and will be seen performing all her stunts and action sequences too. In a social media post last year, Kangana had claimed that there is a single action sequence in the film, which cost the production ₹25 crore. Kangana has been vocal about how she has intended the film to be of international standards in terms of storytelling and action.

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. It is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt, and Saswata Chatterjee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON