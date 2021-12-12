Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dhanush gives a humble reply as photographer asks him to say something in ‘south’, Sara Ali Khan laughs
bollywood

Dhanush gives a humble reply as photographer asks him to say something in ‘south’, Sara Ali Khan laughs

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are currently promoting their upcoming film Atrangi Re. The movie will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021.
Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan are currently promoting their upcoming film Atrangi Re.(Instagram)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 11:05 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are currently promoting their upcoming film Atrangi Re. In a video shared on social media, a photographer can be seen asking Dhanush to say something in ‘south’.

In a video shared on Instagram, a paparazzo can be heard asking Dhanush, “Sir kuch South mein boliye na? (Sir please say something in South).” Confused Dhanush replies “Haan?” Suddenly another paparazzo yells “Tamil mein, Tamil mein (In Tamil.)” Dhanush then says “Vanakkam (Hello)," with folded hands. Sara Ali Khan bursts into laughter at the exchange.

RELATED STORIES

Many people reacted to the video in the comments section and slammed the photographer for asking Dhanush to ‘say something in south’, instead of being specific. One person commented on the video, “Bhaiyya south mein 4 languages hoti hain. Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. Koi abhi North Indian se 'north' bolne ko bolega toh woh Hindi bolega ya Marathi ya Gujarati ya Punjabi ya Himachali? (Brother South India has 4 languages Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. If somebody asks a North Indian to say something in ‘North’ then will he speak Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi or Himachali)”

Another one wrote, “South mein boliye? Umm? Aap north mein bolte ho kya bhaiyya? (Say something in south? Brother do you speak in North?)” Making fun of the incident another one wrote, “What is south mein boliye abhi Mumbai se South mein jaye bolne ke liye (What is speak in South? Should a person go from Mumbai to South India just to speak)? Paps should have the basic knowledge of how to speak."

Read More: Sara Ali Khan enjoys qawwali night at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah, sits on floor as she listens to Kun Faya Kun

Many fans pointed out Dhanush's humble gesture and wrote, “Dhanush is so humble.” While another one wrote, “What is south mein bolo? South India mein bhi languages hain alag (What do you mean by speak in South? South India has different languages). I am so glad that he remained humble and said vannakam.”

In the Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, Sara will play a Bihari girl named Rinku who is in love with both her husband (played by Dhanush) and her lover (played by Akshay Kumar). The movie will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
atrangi re sara ali khan dhanush
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP