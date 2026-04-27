Dhanush stops fan from touching his feet at Kara event; internet asks ‘Why should actors be treated like gods?’

Dhanush witnessed an overwhelming response during his visit to Coimbatore for the promotions of his upcoming film Kara. Fans turned up in large numbers, lining up from the airport to the event venue to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Fan touches Dhanush’s feet at event

Dhanush stops fan from touching his feet at Kara pre-release event.(X/Instagram)

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At the Telugu pre-release event of Kara, a moment involving a fan grabbed attention online. A female fan approached Dhanush and knelt before him as a sign of admiration. The actor immediately asked her to get up and went on to pose for a picture with her, handling the situation with calm and humility. (Also read: Dhanush recalls being mocked for his physique, says Polladhavan turned things around: ‘I got claps for my body’ )

The clip sparked mixed reactions on social media, with several users raising concerns about celebrity worship. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Do not worship celebrities, no matter how popular or powerful they are.” Another commented, “Why do people start worshipping actors?” while a third added, “Why should actors be treated like gods?”

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{{^usCountry}} Dhanush's message for young fans {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhanush's message for young fans {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The event also had a nostalgic touch, as Dhanush was presented with a bike number plate referencing his film Polladhavan. Holding it up, the actor smiled and reflected on its importance in his career, calling it a turning point. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event also had a nostalgic touch, as Dhanush was presented with a bike number plate referencing his film Polladhavan. Holding it up, the actor smiled and reflected on its importance in his career, calling it a turning point. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the audience, Dhanush shared an inspiring message, encouraging young fans to believe in themselves and stay focused on their goals. Referring to a line from the Bhagavad Gita, he spoke about the power of manifestation and self-belief, recalling how he once visualised winning a National Award long before it became a reality.

About Kara

In Kara, Dhanush takes on the role of a dacoit who executes bold bank heists in broad daylight, with the story delving into the aftermath of his actions. The film’s gripping trailer has already earned positive reactions on social media. It also features Mamitha Baiju and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles.

Directed by Vignesh Raja, the film is backed by Vels Film International. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Theni Eswar and editing by Srijith Sarang. Kara is set to hit theatres on April 30.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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