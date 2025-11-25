Dharamji was He-man in every sense: Aruna Irani

Naya Zamana co-actor Aruna Irani spoke to HTcity about the working with the legendary Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday. Naya Zamana

Aruna Irani- We will all miss that handsome man, superb human being and great actor. He was very down to earth despite being the superstar that he was and will always be. He was always there for spotboys, lightmen and everyone on the set to help them out in financial crisis. He was someone who would greet everyone on set, and it did not matter what their role was.

Naya Zamana (1971) was the first film I did with him. I could not sleep after seeing such an ethereal, good looking man. I would be on set even when I wasn't required and after my shots, just admiring his good looks and humility. He was He-man in every sense. He would always remind me 'Aruna chalo lets eat' We would all sit together and eat on set. During breaks he would ensure noone was bored and say 'chalo patte nikalo.' He would lose most times but never gave up. He used to feel bad if I won, because he had to pay me (laughs) Then he would say 'tu bahut pyari hai Aruna' and give me aashirwad by placing his hand on my head 'saying khush raho.'