Dharmendra gets compliments from paparazzi for his farm videos, actor responds

Dharmendra was happy to have met the paparazzi in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The veteran actor was leaving a clinic in Juhu when he noticed the photographers outside and immediately greeted them.

Not only did he exchange pleasantries, Dharmendra also briefly pulled his mask down and struck a pose for the cameras, all while maintaining social distancing. As he made way to his car, a photographer complimented Dharmendra and his videos from his farmhouse.

However, the actor appeared to have misunderstood his statement. He responded, "Aap pyaar se loge toh achi hi aayegi (When you people make it with so much love, it will turn out nice.)" When he received another compliment about his farmhouse videos, Dharmendra acknowledged it and left the location.

Dharmendra has been stationed in his farmhouse, situated in Lonavala, for a while now. He often shares videos from there. Earlier this summer, he shared a video in which he performed water aerobics to stay fit. The video was filmed at his indoor pool. He wrote, "Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise. Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong."

His family--wife Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby and daughters Ahana and Esha--stay in Mumbai. Dharmendra was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se in 2018. He has been roped in for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar's directorial comeback. Dharmendra will reunite with his Guddi co-star Jaya Bachchan.

Speaking about working with her again, Dharmendra told a leading daily, "I still remember Jaya Bachchan as my co-star in Guddi. During that film, she would always say, ‘Dharam ji main fan hoon aap ki.' And I can say that she was a genuine fan.” Dharmendra and Jaya have starred in a few films together. These include the iconic film Sholay and Chupke Chupke.

The actor also has Apne 2 in the making.