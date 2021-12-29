Dharmendra gives hilarious twist to Sholay’s ‘chakki peecing’ scene as he grinds wheat in his farmhouse. Watch

Actor Dharmendra has recreated the 'chakki peecing' scene, from his film Sholay (1975) but with a hilarious twist. Taking to Instagram, Dharmendra shared a clip in which he is seen cycling on a pedal power wheat grinder.

In the video, Dharmendra wore a white sweatshirt with matching trousers and a black cap. As the camera pans towards him, he laughs and said, "Pees raha hoon. Exercise ke baahane hai, karte rehna chahiye (I'm grinding. These are the excuses for exercises, we should keep doing it). Love you all."

Sharing the video, he captioned it, "Cycling cycling cycling and… chakki peeecing (grinding)… and peecing (grinding)… and peecing (grinding)… Haha." The video continued for some time showing the actor cycling without any break. Dharmendra recently checked into his Lonavala farmhouse, where he currently is.

Reacting to the post, his daughter-actor Esha Deol dropped hug emoji, okay sign, black heart and evil eye icons. Dharmendra responded with, "@imeshadeol So happy to know you liked it. Love you."

In Sholay, Dharmendra's character Veeru delivers the famous line, in an inebriated state, to Hema Malini's aunt. While attempting to jump from atop a water tank, he said, "When I dead, police coming ... police coming, budhiya (old woman) going jail ... in jail budhiya chakki peesing, and peesing, and peesing, and peesing, and peesing."

Dharmendra, who likes to stay fit, often shares videos on his social media accounts. A few months ago in June, he had posted a video on Twitter as he did water aerobics at his farmhouse.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise. Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong."

After returning to his farmhouse, Dharmendra had shared a video as he gave a glimpse of his home, his morning routine and talked about the new coronavirus variant, Omicron. Sharing the post, he wrote, "With love (two hearts emoji) to you all (heart with ribbon emoji)." Reacting to the post his daughter, actor Esha Deol wrote, "@aapkadharam love you too papa. Take care."

Dharmendra will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The cast and crew of the film including Dharmendra had travelled to Delhi recently for the shooting schedule.

