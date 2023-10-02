Dharmendra reacts to Bobby Deol's bare-chested look in Animal teaser: ‘My innocent son…’

Bobby Deol's shirtless avatar at the end of Animal teaser caught the attention of many on social media. Now, the actor's father, veteran actor Dharmendra has joined the social bandwagon and reacted to the look. He shared his reaction with his fans on X (formerly Twitter). (Also read: Animal teaser: Hey Ranbir Kapoor fans, you have never seen him like this; film looks intense and spine-chilling) Dharmendra has shared his reaction to Bobby Deol's shirtless look from the Animal teaser.

Dharmendra's reaction

Dharmendra took to his X account and shared a clip from the Animal teaser where Bobby makes an appearance onscreen. Bobby is seen opening the door to his room in a shirtless avatar, with a green necklace. With a knife in his hand, he signals someone ahead of the screen to enter the room with a menacing expression.

Dharmendra shared this clip with the caption: “My innocent son in Animal.” In addition to this short caption, there was also a text in the video which read, “Suno tum sab log Dec 1 ko theatre anna warna….(Listen, all of you must come to see Animal in theatres on Dec 1 or else)”

After Dharmendra added his reaction on Bobby's look, many users added to the comments. “Itna bhi innocent nhi hai paaji (He is not that innocent also!)” said one. “Nobody's rooting for their son like Dharam paaji, right here!” wrote another. “If he is innocent, then I am an angel.” said another.

Bobby Deol's physical transformation for Animal has caught the attention of many fans. The actor also shared a shirtless picture on his Instagram. In the caption, he shared that the shooting schedule for Animal is helping him stay in shape. He wrote, “Shoot life keeping me fit!! #AnimalKaEnemy #BehindTheScenes #Animal #Grind.”

About Animal

The much-awaited teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was shared on the actor's birthday last Thursday. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film revolves around a troubled father-son relationship, that is set in the backdrop of extreme bloodshed in the underworld which leads the protagonist to turn into a psychopath.

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Animal was initially scheduled to be released on August 11, but was pushed to December 1, 2023, due to pending post-production work.

Bobby was last seen in season three of Prakash Jha's successful web series, Aashram. He played the role of Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala in the show.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which released in theatres on July 28. The film, which was directed by Karan Johar, also starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Dharmendra played Ranveer Singh's grandfather in the film.

