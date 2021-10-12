Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dharmendra sings praises of 'darling' Ranveer Singh: 'Whenever he meets me…'
bollywood

Dharmendra sings praises of 'darling' Ranveer Singh: ‘Whenever he meets me…’

Dharmendra recently spoke about his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. 
Dharmendra with Ranveer Singh at HT Most Stylish Award.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:14 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Dharmendra opened up about his experience of working with Ranveer Singh on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and he had nothing but praise. Dharmendra called Ranveer a ‘darling’ and added that the young actor doesn't have ‘starry airs’. 

The yesteryear star will return to the big screen years after Yamla Pagla Deewana - Phir Se. In the film, directed by Karan Johar, Dharmendra will reunite with Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film also stars Alia Bhatt. 

Speaking with a leading daily, Dharmendra said, “Ranveer is a darling. Mujhse jab bhi milta hai buss lipatjaata hai (whenever meets me, he wraps me in his arms). He holds my hand and refuses to let go. I really like him. He is very sweet. I am happy that these young actors of today behave so normally minus all the starry airs. He is so good with his performance. I must say…he is a versatile actor.” He added that Alia ‘is a wonderful person and a nice actor’ as well. 

Dharmendra also revealed that when he and Jaya reunited on the sets, the duo reminisced about the time they worked on their film Guddi. “Jaya ji bohot dino baad set pe mili (I met Jaya after a long time on set). We shared a lot of memories from our film Guddi (1971). We have a blast on the sets. I open up and mix and mingle with my co-stars," he said. 

Also read: Dharmendra shares video with first car, he once said he could ‘convert it into a taxi’ if he had nothing left. Watch

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar's return to feature film directing after five years. The filmmaker last helmed the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016, but has directed shorts as a part of Lust Stories and Ghost Stories. Announcing the film on social media, Karan had said, “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy.” The film is slated to release in 2022. 

ranveer singh dharmendra karan johar
