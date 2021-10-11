Dharmendra shares video with first car, he once said he could ‘convert it into a taxi’ if he had nothing left. Watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a video of the first-ever car he bought, a black Fiat. He bought it several decades ago for ₹18,000.

In a video shared by Dharmendra on Twitter, he stood next to his car and said, “Hi friends, my first car. I bought it for ₹18,000 only. In those days, ₹18,000 was a great thing. I have kept it nicely. Looks good? Pray for it, it should always be with me.”

“Friends, Fiat, my first car, my beloved baby… Very close to my heart. His great blessings in the life of a struggler,” he wrote in the caption.

Previously, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Dharmendra called himself an ‘emotional fool’. “I’ve been emotional enough to keep my first car, a Fiat... because of the fear that if I have nothing someday, I can convert it into a taxi!” he said.

Dharmendra is known for films such as Phool Aur Paththar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta and Sholay. His last major release was Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se in 2018, in which he acted alongside his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Dharmendra will be seen next in Anil Sharma’s Apne 2, which will feature three generations of the Deol family. He said in a statement, “Apne is one of the best films of my life. A joint effort by the whole unit, received very well by you all. Now, I’m very happy because I will get to shoot Apne 2 with my entire family – my sons Sunny, Bobby and my grandson Karan. It will be a very special film and I am looking forward to shoot.”

Other than this, Dharmendra also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. The film, which marks Karan Johar’s return to feature film direction after five years, also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

