The Kapil Sharma Show: Shatrughan Sinha calls Dharmendra ‘naughty’, says he earned respect ‘despite all his actions’

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha will appear as guests in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Shatrughan pulled Dharmendra’s leg in a new promo shared online by Sony Entertainment Television and called him ‘naughty’.

The promo began with host Kapil Sharma asking, “Kaunsi heroine kaunsi film kar rahi hai yeh saari khabar kaun rakhta tha (Who had all the information about which heroine was doing which film)?” Shatrughan instantly pointed at Dharmendra and said, “Bada naughty hai (He is very naughty).”

“Darasal jitna respect inhone earn kiya hai, tamaam harkaton ke bawajood, achche achhon ne nahi kiya hai (The respect he has earned, despite all his actions, even the best in the business have not),” he continued.





The Kapil Sharma Show returned with a new season this weekend. Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were the first guests; they came on the show with their Bhuj: The Pride of India and BellBottom co-stars respectively.

Several old cast members, including Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar. Archana Puran Singh and Sumona Chakravarti, are back in the new season.

Dharmendra has two projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Anil Sharma’s Apne 2, which will feature three generations of the Deol family. He will star alongside his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol.

Apart from this, Dharmendra will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which marks Karan Johar’s return to direction after five years. He will feature along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Shatrughan, meanwhile, was last seen on the big screen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. In recent years, he has shifted his focus to politics and is a member of the Indian National Congress.