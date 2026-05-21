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Dharmendra was not thrilled with Bobby Deol playing the bad guy opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'Tu villain hai?'

Bobby Deol played a bloodthirsty villain in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor recently revealed his late father Dharmendra's reaction to it.

May 21, 2026 09:27 am IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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The revival of Bobby Deol’s career began with a supporting role in Salman Khan’s Race 3, gained momentum with Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram, and eventually reached a crescendo with his acclaimed villainous turn in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in 2023. The film is credited with bringing Bobby back into the mainstream, enabling him to sign on to big-budget films and shows. But the actor recently revealed that his father, the late Dharmendra, was not completely sold on the idea of him doing a negative role.

Bobby Deol recalls Dharmendra’s reaction to Animal

Bobby Deol has revealed Dharmendra's reaction to him starring in Animal.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor as the titular antihero who faces an attack on his father and family from Abrar Haque, an estranged cousin. Abrar, played by Bobby, appeared on screen for only a few minutes in the second half, but earned praise for its characterisation and Bobby’s performance. Bobby was famously cast in the film after a picture of him, sitting grimly at a sporting event, went viral and caught the attention of writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Speaking on Shekhar Suman’s new show Shekhar Tonite, Bobby recalled “Jab mujhe Sandeep Reddy Vanga ka phone aaya, he said ‘Teri expression hai iss photograph mein (Sandeep Reddy Vanga called me and said I like your expression in this photo), I like this, and I want you in this.”

Bobby’s next release is slated to be Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar. He also has in the pipeline Yash Raj Films’ spy thriller Alpha, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles. Bobby will then return to Tamil cinema with Jana Nayagan, Vijay’s final film, which has been stuck with the CBFC for months.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

bobby deol animal dharmendra
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