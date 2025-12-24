Dharmendra watched 1st part of Ikkis, waited for 2nd half, says film's director Sriram Raghavan: 'That couldn't happen'

Actor Dharmendra died last month, just weeks before the release of his film Ikkis. Now speaking with news agency ANI, Ikkis' director Sriram Raghavan shared that Dharmendra never got the chance to watch the film completed. He recalled that Dharmendra was already unwell during the final dubbing sessions in October this year. Film director Sriram Raghavan spoke about the late Dharmendra and their upcoming film Ikkis.

Ikkis' director Sriram Raghavan remembers Dharmendra

Sriram opened up about Dharmendra's association with the upcoming war biopic. He shared, "I met him in October. That time he was okay, but he was not too well. He did watch the first half and waited for the second half. I wanted him to see the film in its entirety. Somehow, that couldn't happen. He is not here to enjoy the work he had done, and people appreciate that. That is a regret we have."

The director revealed how Dharmendra used to write dialogues in Urdu before the shoot. "He's old school. He would write his dialogues in Urdu. And he would also write the core actor's dialogues. He was extremely well-prepared," he said.

About Dharmendra, his last film

Dharmendra died on November 24 at his Juhu home in Mumbai after health issues. He is survived by his wife, Hema Malini. They have two daughters--Esha and Ahana. Dharmendra also has four children with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, including actors Sunny and Bobby Deol.

On Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary, Hema remembered him with an emotional post. "Dharam ji. Happy birthday my dear heart. More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit," Hema posted.

"... just reliving those moments bring me great solace and happiness. I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart. On your birthday, my prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity. Happy birthday dear love," she had added.

Dharmendra's film Ikkis, which will mark his posthumous screen appearance, is set to release on January 1, 2026. The film also features Agastya Nanda in the lead as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev.

Directed by Sriram and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ikkis. is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.