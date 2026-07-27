Dheeraj Dhoopar reacts to Kangana Ranaut saying he lacks main character energy in Lock Upp: ‘Agar Shah Rukh Khan hotey…’

Dheeraj Dhoopar found himself terminated in the latest episode of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa after Yogesh Rawat challenged him to a task and went on to defeat him. The actor, who has spent four weeks inside the captive reality show, spoke exclusively with Hindustan Times about his journey after the eviction.

What did Kangana say?

Dheeraj Dhoopar was the latest contestant to get evicted from Lock Upp.

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At the end of the first week, when Kangana Ranaut entered the show as Janta ki Awaaz, she had pulled up Dheeraj Dhoopar. She took the actor to task and said, “You're calling yourself Shah Rukh Khan. You don't even have the 'S' of Shah Rukh Khan, man. You don't have the main character energy at all. Side mein.. side mein.. side mein...You're completely getting sidelined.” Kangana blasted Dheeraj for not being vocal enough on the show and for not taking charge of his own game.

Dheeraj's response

Dheeraj has now responded to the allegation and said, “Pehle hafte mein Kangana Ranaut ne jo bola tha ki main character energy nahi dikh rahi hain, mujhe uska jawab dena hain ki main character dikhani nahi hoti. Main character energy logon ko feel hoti hain apne aap when you walk into the room (In the first week when she told that there is no main character energy coming out… I want to say that it cannot be shown, it is felt by the people when they walk into the room).”

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{{^usCountry}} Dheeraj went on to add that someone asked him an interesting question that whether he really believed that he was the Shah Rukh Khan of Television. He says, “I loudly said yes and ye title maine apne ap ko nahi diya, ye meri fans ne mujhe diya hain. Aur main humesha aisa sochta tha ki agar Shah Rukh Khan iss ghar mein hotey toh kya unke saath bhi koi ladta? Mujhe lagta hain uska jawab na hain (I have not given the title to myself but it was something my fans bestowed on me. I always wonder if Shah Rukh Khan had come to Lock Upp then would he have been involved in fighting with the others? I think the answer is no here).” About Lock Upp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dheeraj went on to add that someone asked him an interesting question that whether he really believed that he was the Shah Rukh Khan of Television. He says, “I loudly said yes and ye title maine apne ap ko nahi diya, ye meri fans ne mujhe diya hain. Aur main humesha aisa sochta tha ki agar Shah Rukh Khan iss ghar mein hotey toh kya unke saath bhi koi ladta? Mujhe lagta hain uska jawab na hain (I have not given the title to myself but it was something my fans bestowed on me. I always wonder if Shah Rukh Khan had come to Lock Upp then would he have been involved in fighting with the others? I think the answer is no here).” About Lock Upp {{/usCountry}}

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Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show also features Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary and others. In the latest episode, actor Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat reentered the show after getting eliminated. The show streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday and is set to conclude in two weeks, with the winner taking home ₹1 crore in prize money.