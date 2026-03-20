Dhurandhar 2 actor who played Bade Saab recalls asking ‘who's Dawood’, doing ‘lot of psychological preparation’ for role

MAJOR DHURANDHAR 2 SPOILERS AHEAD! Dhurandhar The Revenge, which released in theatres on Thursday, featured actor Danish Iqbal playing Bade Saab (Dawood Ibrahim). Now speaking with Variety India, he opened up on how he prepared for the role. He also spoke about asking casting director Mukesh Chhabra "who's Dawood?" Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2.

Danish Iqbal talks about starring as Bade Saab aka Dawood Ibrahim in Dhurandhar 2 Danish talked about the "detailing" that went into the character he played, apart from his performance. “As actors, we put all our hard work, blood and soul into every work we do. But there are a few characters which create some magic on screen. So, if the character of Bade Saab or Dawood Ibrahim is getting appreciation, it's because of the kind of detailing that went into it, apart from my performance. I'm really grateful to the audience for the love they are showering on me,” he said.

He spoke about his preparation for the role. “When Mukesh (Chhabra) asked me to play Dawood, I asked, 'Who's Dawood?' Because Dawood can be anyone's name, right? After he revealed the character, I asked him, ‘Are you sure?’ Because I don't look like Dawood, and sometimes we actors doubt ourselves, especially when you are offered such an important character, in such a big film. But Mukesh and Aditya Dhar showed confidence in me. And then eventually, I started believing in myself, and I started working on the character and the scenes. I did a lot of psychological preparation.”

HT review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge The HT review of the film read, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a film of two very different halves. For its ambition, it doesn’t quite recreate the immersive world-building that made the first part stand out. The writing feels looser at places, and the detailing, which once felt like its biggest strength, isn’t as consistent this time. And yet, just when it begins to feel like the film is slipping, it regains control. The second half delivers with far more confidence, and the climax ensures you walk out after an ovation. Add to that Ranveer Singh’s committed performance, and the makers have a winner. It may not be as memorable and cool as Dhurandhar 1, but it does enough to justify why this story was stretched into a two-part saga.”

About the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a spy action thriller, has been directed by Aditya Dhar. It is the sequel to Dhurandhar. The cast includes Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera, among others. It follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal network and Pakistani politics.

Danish has featured in The Hunt, Faraaz, Maharani Season 3 and Sankalp.