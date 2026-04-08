Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 21: Ranveer Singh film witnesses a dip, crosses 1040 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 21: Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller has been rewriting box office history ever since its theatrical release on March 19. The film emerged as the first Bollywood title to cross the ₹1000 crore mark in India. However, the momentum now appears to be slowing, with collections witnessing a dip. Here’s a look at how the Ranveer Singh-starrer has performed so far. (Also read: Pakistani people demand ₹500 crore from Aditya Dhar for Lyari as Dhurandhar 2 earns ₹1000 crore: ‘Sadake bann jaayengi’)

Dhurandhar 2 box office update

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 21: The film is led by Ranveer Singh.

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar 2 has collected ₹7.90 crore on its third Wednesday in theatres. It shows a sharp dip in collections compared to the previous day, as the film collected ₹10 crore for the last two days. This is the first time that the film is earning in single digits, which shows that the film has slowed down in its third week. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1246.67 crore and the total India net collections to ₹1041.27 crore so far.

With new releases lined up this Friday, it will be interesting to see how Dhurandhar 2 holds up at the box office in its fourth week at the box office. Dhurandhar 2 recently surpassed the lifetime haul of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (which stands at ₹1,030.42 crore). Can it cross the record of Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹1,234.10 crore)? Only time will tell.

About Dhurandhar 2

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{{^usCountry}} Dhurnadhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres on March 18. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhurnadhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres on March 18. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. {{/usCountry}}

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