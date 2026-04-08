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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 21: Ranveer Singh film witnesses a dip, crosses 1040 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 21: Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and R Madhavan.

Apr 09, 2026 06:46 am IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 21: Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller has been rewriting box office history ever since its theatrical release on March 19. The film emerged as the first Bollywood title to cross the 1000 crore mark in India. However, the momentum now appears to be slowing, with collections witnessing a dip. Here’s a look at how the Ranveer Singh-starrer has performed so far. (Also read: Pakistani people demand 500 crore from Aditya Dhar for Lyari as Dhurandhar 2 earns 1000 crore: ‘Sadake bann jaayengi’)

Dhurandhar 2 box office update

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 21: The film is led by Ranveer Singh.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar 2 has collected 7.90 crore on its third Wednesday in theatres. It shows a sharp dip in collections compared to the previous day, as the film collected 10 crore for the last two days. This is the first time that the film is earning in single digits, which shows that the film has slowed down in its third week. This brings the total India gross collections to 1246.67 crore and the total India net collections to 1041.27 crore so far.

With new releases lined up this Friday, it will be interesting to see how Dhurandhar 2 holds up at the box office in its fourth week at the box office. Dhurandhar 2 recently surpassed the lifetime haul of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (which stands at 1,030.42 crore). Can it cross the record of Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rise ( 1,234.10 crore)? Only time will tell.

About Dhurandhar 2

 
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