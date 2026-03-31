Post Dhurandhar success, Arjun Rampal thanks fans for sticking with him over the years: Patience, perseverance, passion

Actor Arjun Rampal is on a career high, thanks to the roaring success of the Dhurandhar films. Fans have been loving his menacing turn as the antagonist in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller films, and the actor is celebrating this milestone. Arjun confessed he’s “over the moon”, emphasising that years of patience and perseverance have finally paid off. At the moment, Arjun Rampal is enjoying the appreciation coming his way for his role in Dhurandhar franchise.

Arjun Rampal on Dhurandhar success On Monday, Arjun shared a video on Instagram tracing his journey in Bollywood over the years. The video features a series of pictures, starting from his debut in Moksha to his latest outing in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar alongside Ranveer Singh.

Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, “From playing cowboys as kids, to landing my first film #moksha to #Dhurandhar I am blessed to have been with everyone who was part of the journey. Thank you my dearest fan family for sticking with me on the ride.”

The actor also expressed his gratitude to Aditya for giving him a chance to play a role in his film, sharing, “Thank you to this incredible #Dhurandhar family @adityadharfilms @vik_now @ojas_gautam for being my pillars and of course mera Babbar sher @ranveersingh #lokeshdhar jyotideshpande shweta @castingchhabra @actormaddy @therakeshbedi @duttsanjay @preetisheel smriti this list will keep growing. I am over the moon.”

Arjun continued, “Patience, Perseverance, Passion stick with them and dreams come true. @dhurandhartherevenge and of course the mesmerising @shashwatology your music is phenomenal.. the action team the fabulous @dokkaebi530 and @msjoeykim thank you for everything.”