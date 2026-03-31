Post Dhurandhar success, Arjun Rampal thanks fans for sticking with him over the years: Patience, perseverance, passion
Arjun Rampal shared a video on Instagram tracing his journey in Bollywood over the years and celebrate the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.
Actor Arjun Rampal is on a career high, thanks to the roaring success of the Dhurandhar films. Fans have been loving his menacing turn as the antagonist in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller films, and the actor is celebrating this milestone. Arjun confessed he’s “over the moon”, emphasising that years of patience and perseverance have finally paid off.
Arjun Rampal on Dhurandhar success
On Monday, Arjun shared a video on Instagram tracing his journey in Bollywood over the years. The video features a series of pictures, starting from his debut in Moksha to his latest outing in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar alongside Ranveer Singh.
Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, “From playing cowboys as kids, to landing my first film #moksha to #Dhurandhar I am blessed to have been with everyone who was part of the journey. Thank you my dearest fan family for sticking with me on the ride.”
The actor also expressed his gratitude to Aditya for giving him a chance to play a role in his film, sharing, “Thank you to this incredible #Dhurandhar family @adityadharfilms @vik_now @ojas_gautam for being my pillars and of course mera Babbar sher @ranveersingh #lokeshdhar jyotideshpande shweta @castingchhabra @actormaddy @therakeshbedi @duttsanjay @preetisheel smriti this list will keep growing. I am over the moon.”
Arjun continued, “Patience, Perseverance, Passion stick with them and dreams come true. @dhurandhartherevenge and of course the mesmerising @shashwatology your music is phenomenal.. the action team the fabulous @dokkaebi530 and @msjoeykim thank you for everything.”
Over the years, Arjun has starred in hits like Don, Om Shanti Om, Rock On, Housefull, Raajneeti, Ra One, and Satyagraha. His portrayal of a dejected musician in Rock On won him a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Dhurandhar 2 wins big
In Dhurandhar, Arjun Rampal essayed the role of ISI Major Iqbal, a fictional mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In the sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge, Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, an Indian spy, is on a warpath against Iqbal, vowing to exact revenge.
Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the spy-action thriller Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres in December 2025 and grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The film franchise follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer, who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Dhurandhar 2 has collected over ₹1350 crore worldwide and more than ₹870 crore net in India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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