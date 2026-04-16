Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 29: Ranveer Singh film slows down, crosses 1102 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 29: After ruling the box office for three weeks, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has finally shown signs of exhaustion, noticeably showing a dip in numbers. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been a box office sensation, shattering records over the last few days. Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19. (Also read: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Mollywood: Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Nazriya Nazim as Yalina, Unni Mukundan as Hamza)

Dhurandhar 2 sees a major dip

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 29: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹2.91 crore on its 5th Thursday. It is the lowest single day haul for the film so far since its release. This takes the total India gross collections to ₹1,319.89 crore and total India net to ₹1,102.63 crore so far. Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹674.17 crore in its first week of release. In its second week, the film earned ₹263.65 crore. At the end of its third week, the film collected ₹110.60 crore. The week four haul stands at ₹54.21 crore.

It seems tough for Dhurandhar 2 to surpass the lifetime collection of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹1,234.10 crore) to become the highest-grossing Indian release of all time. A few days ago, the film crossed lifetime India haul of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (which stands at ₹1,030.42 crore). It has also surpassed the lifetime India collections of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (which stands at ₹1,030.42 crore), RRR ( ₹782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹646 crore), Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹859.70 crore) and several other major blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2 and Animal.

About Dhurandhar 2

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{{^usCountry}} Dhurnadhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres on March 18. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhurnadhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres on March 18. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. {{/usCountry}}

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