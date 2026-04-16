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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 29: Ranveer Singh film slows down, crosses 1102 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 29: The film also stars Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor and Rakesh Bedi.

Apr 16, 2026 10:35 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 29: After ruling the box office for three weeks, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has finally shown signs of exhaustion, noticeably showing a dip in numbers. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been a box office sensation, shattering records over the last few days. Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19. (Also read: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Mollywood: Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Nazriya Nazim as Yalina, Unni Mukundan as Hamza)

Dhurandhar 2 sees a major dip

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 29: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar 2 collected 2.91 crore on its 5th Thursday. It is the lowest single day haul for the film so far since its release. This takes the total India gross collections to 1,319.89 crore and total India net to 1,102.63 crore so far. Dhurandhar 2 collected 674.17 crore in its first week of release. In its second week, the film earned 263.65 crore. At the end of its third week, the film collected 110.60 crore. The week four haul stands at 54.21 crore.

It seems tough for Dhurandhar 2 to surpass the lifetime collection of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rise ( 1,234.10 crore) to become the highest-grossing Indian release of all time. A few days ago, the film crossed lifetime India haul of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (which stands at 1,030.42 crore). It has also surpassed the lifetime India collections of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (which stands at 1,030.42 crore), RRR ( 782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( 646 crore), Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 ( 859.70 crore) and several other major blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2 and Animal.

About Dhurandhar 2

 
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