Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date out? Court case over Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar spy thriller reveals its streaming plans

It has been seven weeks since Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres and set new box-office records for Bollywood. The Aditya Dhar film, starring Ranveer Singh, has been the biggest Bollywood hit at the Indian box office and one of the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. Naturally, even as it is still running in theatres, anticipation is high about its streaming release. And while the makers have not made any official announcement yet, a legal case concerning the film has revealed their plans.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release

A still from Dhurandhar The Revenge featuring Ranveer Singh.

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Dhurandhar 2, a spy thriller, used the song Tirchi Topiwale in its climax. The new remixed version, titled Rang De Laal, was composed by Shashwat Sachdev for the film. However, Rajiv Rai, who directed and produced Tridev where the song was originally used, sued the makers of Dhurandhar 2, alleging unauthorised use of the song. The Delhi High Court initially asked the parties to settle the matter through mediation. On Wednesday, the court was informed that mediation has failed.

During the hearing, Super Cassettes, which holds the audio and music rights for Dhurandhar 2, opposed the petitioner's interim relief. B62 Films, the producer of Dhurandhar 2, told the court that the film had already been released in theatres and was unlikely to be made available on OTT platforms till mid-May. This lines up with the expected 8-10-week window for the film in theatres before it arrives on streaming. Dhurandhar 2 completes eight weeks of theatrical run on May 14.

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{{^usCountry}} The first Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, began streaming eight weeks after its theatrical release on January 30. But while Dhurandhar was released on Netflix, the sequel will stream on JioHotstar. All about Dhurandhar 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, began streaming eight weeks after its theatrical release on January 30. But while Dhurandhar was released on Netflix, the sequel will stream on JioHotstar. All about Dhurandhar 2 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 is a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Karachi. The two films, which have collectively grossed over ₹3100 crore, also star Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. Dhurandhar 2 holds several box-office records, like the highest opening for a Bollywood film and the highest domestic collection for a Hindi film. It is the only Hindi film to net over ₹1000 crore in India. With a global haul of almost ₹1800 crore, it is the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 is a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Karachi. The two films, which have collectively grossed over ₹3100 crore, also star Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. Dhurandhar 2 holds several box-office records, like the highest opening for a Bollywood film and the highest domestic collection for a Hindi film. It is the only Hindi film to net over ₹1000 crore in India. With a global haul of almost ₹1800 crore, it is the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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