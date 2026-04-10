Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor says fans send him 'Hamza + Uzair' edits: 'Laughed out loud'

The success of the two Dhurandhar films has catapulted several members of the ensemble cast to national prominence. While the likes of Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt were already big stars, actors such as Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor have benefited from their performances in the blockbuster franchise. Danish, who played Uzair Baloch in the film, recently interacted with fans on social media during an AMA (ask me anything) session on Reddit, where he addressed the hilarious Uzair + Hamza fan edits.

Danish Pandor's AMA on Dhurandhar

Danish Pandor played Uzair in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.

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On Thursday, Danish took over the Jio Studios Reddit account to share the announcement of an AMA session in the r/Dhurandhar subreddit. “Hey all, this is Danish Pandor, an actor working across films, web series, and television. I have recently played the character of "Uzair Baloch" in the Dhurandhar franchise, produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It pushed me to explore a darker, grittier, more intense side and truly challenged me as an actor. You might have also seen me previously in Sacred Games and Chhaava. Happy to chat about Dhurandhar, my journey in the industry, the process behind my roles, and everything in between. Ask me anything,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans flooded him with questions on his role, preparation, and even appreciation for the performance. But the questions that stood out were regarding his on-screen chemistry with Ranveer Singh. In the films, Ranveer plays Jaskirat aka Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s gang in Karachi. Uzair plays Rehman’s cousin and second-in-command, who soon develops a camaraderie with Hamza. Fans have joked that the two have a romantic chemistry better than Hamza has with his wife Yalina. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans flooded him with questions on his role, preparation, and even appreciation for the performance. But the questions that stood out were regarding his on-screen chemistry with Ranveer Singh. In the films, Ranveer plays Jaskirat aka Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s gang in Karachi. Uzair plays Rehman’s cousin and second-in-command, who soon develops a camaraderie with Hamza. Fans have joked that the two have a romantic chemistry better than Hamza has with his wife Yalina. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One fan asked Danish, “What do you think about the Hamza x Uzair fanfiction?” The actor replied, “Thank you so much for loving my work!! interpretations are next level😂😂..but loving how everyone is having a topic in regards to Dhurandhar.” Another asked if he had come across these fan edits himself, and Danish responded, “Yes I did come across a lot of them..laughed out loud as someone or the other was tagging me and sending a story..hahaha..thank you so much for all the love.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One fan asked Danish, “What do you think about the Hamza x Uzair fanfiction?” The actor replied, “Thank you so much for loving my work!! interpretations are next level😂😂..but loving how everyone is having a topic in regards to Dhurandhar.” Another asked if he had come across these fan edits himself, and Danish responded, “Yes I did come across a lot of them..laughed out loud as someone or the other was tagging me and sending a story..hahaha..thank you so much for all the love.” {{/usCountry}}

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Danish also had words of admiration for Ranveer Singh, his co-star. Talking about their equation on set, he added, “He didn't know me. We met during the narration...such an amazing and humble soul, and beautiful human he is!! A confident, secure and selfless actor ❤️❤️.”

About the Dhurandhar films

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the two Dhurandhar films have collectively grossed over ₹2900 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 is the first Hindi film to earn ₹1000 crore net in India. It broke the record of the first part, which was set in December. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the two films star Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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