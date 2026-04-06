Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor reveals how his life changed after Aditya Dhar's film

Danish admitted that life changed significantly for him after Dhurandhar and said, "Zindagi mein bahut tabdiliyat hue hai Dhurandhar ke baad. Connections bahut acche jude hain puri awaam ke saath, toh voh bahut khoobsurat hai (A lot has changed in my life after Dhurandhar. I’ve built a beautiful connection with the audience, and that has been very special). It’s like a validation for me that I have been able to justify what I have done because people are showing so much love."

It is not just Ranveer Singh or Aditya Dhar who have been receiving praise for Dhurandhar; every character in the film has been earning equal love and recognition from the audience. In a recent conversation with Just Too Filmy, Danish Pandor , who essays the role of Uzair Baloch in the movie, opened up about how his life changed after the film’s success.

He also revealed how Aditya Dhar briefly narrated the script to him during their first meeting and later allowed him to read it on one condition. Danish shared that Aditya did not allow him to take the script home and instead asked him to take as much time as he needed, but finish reading it only in the office. He added that it took him three hours to complete the 175-page script, and he did not even take a break because he found it so gripping.

Danish essays the role of gangster Uzair Baloch, the brother of Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna. In the first part, the actor’s bond with Ranveer Singh’s character won hearts online. In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Danish had one of the film’s most crucial and talked-about scenes, which depicted the gang war in Lyari, where his character is seen playing football with Arshad Pappu’s severed head.

About Dhurandhar’s success Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a two-part spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The first part follows Ranveer’s character, Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates the gangs of Lyari to dismantle the underworld from within and bring down terror networks targeting India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Ranveer’s Hamza and Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait.

The second part offered a glimpse into the origin story of Ranveer’s character, showing how he transformed from Jaskirat Singh Rangi into Hamza Ali Mazari, and the motive behind his decision to become a spy. It also took the story forward by showing how he rises to become the kingpin of Lyari and completes his undercover mission.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently riding high on success. The film has surpassed the lifetime collection of the first part and has grossed over ₹1,500 crore worldwide. It has also received praise from filmmakers such as SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar and Ram Gopal Varma, as well as stars including Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal, Ram Charan and Nagarjuna, among others.