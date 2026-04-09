'Knew what Dhurandhar 2 was': Project Hail Mary producer on delayed India release, gratifying campaign for IMAX screens

It is not the norm for a big Hollywood release to make way for an Indian film. But such was the craze for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge that even a globally awaited mega project like Project Hail Mary decided to postpone its India release to accommodate the Bollywood film. In the end, the move worked out for both films. Dhurandhar 2 had a record-breaking opening week, following which Project Hail Mary had a strong start in the country as well. Aditya Sood, one of the producers of the Ryan Gosling-starrer, talks to HT about the release and the fan-led campaign for an IMAX release in India. Aditya Sood (R) with Project Hail Mary directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord.

Aditya Sood on Project Hail Mary's India release We meet Aditya in Mumbai, his first visit to the country of his origin since the pandemic. He is in the country for a family wedding, but the chatter is all about Project Hail Mary. “I've probably seen it seven or eight times since we released it, and I can’t tell you the experience each time,” he tells us.

Aditya has spent all his life in the US, of which 30 years have been in Hollywood, working at various studios and production houses. But even he was taken aback by the fan push for Project Hail Mary in India.

When the film released on March 26, it failed to find IMAX screens in India as most of them had been given to Dhurandhar 2. But as fans campaigned on social media, the exhibitors relented, and finally, a film shot for the format was able to secure those coveted screens. “I'm thankful, and I send love to the people who did that,” says Aditya, “We made this movie so passionately; it's six years of our lives that we've spent going to get this. Then to be met with that kind of passion and enthusiasm makes it all worthwhile.”