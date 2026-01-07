Dhurandhar becomes highest grossing film in Hindi, beats Pushpa 2 with historic ₹831 crore haul

On Wednesday afternoon, Jio Studios, the production house behind the film, shared a poster announcing Dhurandhar as ‘India’s highest grossing Hindi film’. The poster showed an imposing Ranveer Singh in the centre, with the words, “Thank you India. Ganpati Bappa morya (Hail Lord Ganpati).” The graphic showed the film’s net domestic collection after 33 days as ₹831 crore.

Dhurandhar’s steady climb at the box office has enabled it to break another record. On Tuesday, it surpassed the Hindi language collection of Allu Arjun ’s Pushpa 2: The Rise, to emerge as the highest-grossing film in Hindi ever. The Ranveer Singh -starrer has now earned ₹831 crore net domestically, according to the latest figures from the makers.

Pushpa 2, the pan-India film that released in 2024, was a runaway hit with its Hindi dubbed version earning ₹821 crore itself. That stayed the record till Dhurandhar surpassed it on Tuesday. Trade sources, however, maintain that Dhurandhar’s domestic collection as of Tuesday is ₹782 crore, and it still needs ₹40 crore to overtake Pushpa 2.

With this, Dhurandhar has also set a new record for the highest collection by any Indian film in a single language. Apart from Pushpa 2’s ₹821 crore in Hindi, Chhaava had earned ₹601 crore in the language, while Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan had earned ₹586 crore. Other films to earn over ₹500 crore in Hindi include Stree 2, Gadar 2, Pathan, Animal, and Baahubali 2.