Dhurandhar box office collection day 13 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film beats Animal, RRR's 2nd mid-week haul

Dhurandhar box office collection day 13 (updated live): Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller cast a magic spell on audiences on the day of its release and has remained unstoppable at the box office ever since. Strong word of mouth has helped the film emerge as the third-highest-grossing film of 2025 in India. After a manic second Monday and Tuesday, here's how the film performed on its second Wednesday. Dhurandhar box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh leads Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller.

Dhurandhar's box office performance

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected ₹30.5 crore on its second Monday, which was higher than its opening-day collection. The film maintained the same pace on Tuesday, earning an identical amount. On its second Wednesday, the film has collected ₹ 15.77 crore as of 7 pm, taking its total domestic collection to ₹ 427.52 crore.

The film is now inching closer to the ₹450 crore mark. With this, it has also surpassed the second Wednesday collections of blockbusters such as RRR ( ₹11.4 crore), Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ( ₹10.4 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹11.9 crore). However, it remains to be seen whether the film can cross the second Wednesday figures of Chhaava ( ₹23 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹30 crore) and Pushpa 2 ( ₹43 crore).

Amid Dhurandhar’s success, Ranveer Singh penned a cryptic note on Instagram that read, “Kismat ki ek bahut khoobsurat aadat hai ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai… Lekin filhaal… nazar aur sabr” (Fate has a very beautiful habit — it changes with time. But for now… ward off the evil eye and have patience).

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in lead roles, with Sara Arjun, Naveen Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in key roles. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, audiences have showered it with love. Social media is now buzzing with memes and praise for the cast’s performances.