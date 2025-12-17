Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra says he ‘will bring an Oscar to India for casting’: Already manifesting it

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been creating waves at the box office. The film has received widespread praise for its cast’s performances, as well as for the spot-on casting by Mukesh Chhabra. Now, the casting director, in a conversation with Miss Malini, has revealed that he aims to bring an Oscar to India for casting. Mukesh Chhabra says his next aim is to win Oscar for India in casting.

Mukesh Chhabra aims to win Oscar in casting

Mukesh revealed that he has been manifesting an Oscar for India and said, “It is my aim, and I will make sure it happens. Our department, casting, has been ignored at almost all awards in India, despite being one of the most important departments. They may realise this slowly, but that’s okay. I will bring an Oscar to India, and I am 100 per cent sure. I am already manifesting it, and I will make it happen. I am afraid to say such big things, but sometimes it is good to put them out into the universe. I will definitely bring an Oscar to this country for casting.”

When the categories for the 2026 Oscars were announced, a new addition was made — the Best Casting category. Members of the Casting Directors Branch will vote to determine the shortlist and nominees. Academy members will then be invited to view excerpts from the shortlisted films and pre-recorded interviews with their casting directors.

Mukesh has served as the casting director for several blockbuster films, including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, Dunki, Rockstar, and more. Apart from Dhurandhar, he has also handled casting for one of the most anticipated upcoming films, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in lead roles, along with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The film has emerged as the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, surpassing Saiyaara and Coolie, and continues to remain unstoppable at the box office. It has already collected ₹634 crore worldwide and is now eyeing Chhaava to claim the second spot. The second part of the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.