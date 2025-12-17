Aditya Dhar reacts as 26/11 survivor says Dhurandhar’s red-screen scene 'shook her to the core', praises Ranveer Singh

The internet has been buzzing with love and praise for Aditya Dhar’s recent release, Dhurandhar. The film, which draws inspiration from real-life events, depicts the harrowing night of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Now, a 26/11 survivor has reacted to one of the scenes, revealing that it sent chills down her spine, while also praising Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar for the film. A 26/11 attack survivor heaps praise on Dhurandhar.

26/11 survivor reacts to Dhurandhar

On Tuesday, 26/11 survivor and author Rajita Bagga took to X to share a scene from Dhurandhar. She revealed that she was at the Taj Hotel on the night of 26/11 with her husband, Ajay Bagga, and that they were fortunate to survive the heinous terrorist attack. She added that they were rescued alive after 14 hours.

Talking about the scene in Dhurandhar, Rajita wrote, “The most bone-chilling scene in #Dhurandhar for me was the red screen where the actual voice recordings of the 26/11 terrorists and their handlers were played. To hear what the handlers were instructing the terrorists to do — how brutal, inhuman and disgusting it was — just sent shivers through my body. To see the scene recreated from the other side — the handlers celebrating every bomb going off and every person killed — if that doesn’t fill us with rage and a renewed commitment to national security, what else will?”

She added, “Seventeen years have passed, but the memory of what happened and what could have happened to us shook me to the core. Gut-wrenching and painful. Huge credit to Dhurandhar and its makers, @AdityaDharFilms, for ensuring that an entire new generation understands what truly happened on 26/11 in just those 2–3 minutes. That look of @RanveerOfficial will haunt an entire generation.”

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar responded to the survivor’s praise and commented, “Your words remind us why this story had to be told. That moment was shaped to reflect the brutal truth. If it leaves a mark, it is to ensure we remember, stand united, and never allow such darkness to return. Thank you for surviving, for speaking, and for strengthening our collective resolve.”

About Dhurandhar

The spy action thriller features Ranveer Singh as an intelligence operative who infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s gang in Pakistan’s Lyari to dismantle the syndicate and gather crucial information about its links with the ISI for India. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in lead roles, along with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The film has created a massive stir at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down. In just 12 days, Dhurandhar has earned ₹634 crore worldwide.