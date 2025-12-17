‘Haan mazaa aaya’: Akshaye Khanna's reaction to worldwide love after Dhurandhar finally revealed

Social media is abuzz with memes and praise for Akshaye Khanna following his performance as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. While other cast members have expressed their gratitude for the love they have received from fans, Akshaye has not reacted publicly at all. Now, Dhurandhar’s casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, has finally revealed Akshaye’s response to the film’s success and the overwhelming appreciation. Akshaye Khanna in a still from the Dhurandhar song Fa9la.

Mukesh Chhabra says Akshaye Khanna is unbothered by Dhurandhar's success

In a conversation with Miss Malini, Mukesh heaped praise on Akshaye for creating magic with his performance. He said, “Akshaye Khanna is such an actor, his note is so distinct that it never feels borrowed or copied. He brings his own element into everything he does, and does it so convincingly that you can’t help but fall in love with it.”

Mukesh revealed that he spoke to Akshaye after the film’s success and shared, “This morning, I was talking to him, and he was very unbothered by it. He just said, ‘Haan, mazza aaya.’ He knows how much love he puts into his work. When I was on set a couple of times, I realised his process, he stays in his own space, handles his aura very carefully, reads his scenes multiple times and is fully prepared. I think that magic then shows in his work.”

Akshaye essays the role of gangster Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. His performance has been the talk of the town since the film’s release, with many viewers claiming that he overshadowed the film’s protagonist, Ranveer Singh. His brief dance to Fa9la during one of his entry scenes has also gone viral and is being widely loved by audiences.

Despite all the praises and success, Akshaye is keeping a low profile, spending time at his home in Alibaug. He recently performed a Vastu Shanti hawan at his home in Alibaug.

About Dhurandhar’s success

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller has been breaking records since its release. The film registered the best second weekend for any Indian film so far and has emerged as the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 in just 12 days, surpassing Saiyaara, Coolie and War 2. It currently trails only Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, having earned ₹634 crore worldwide at the box office.