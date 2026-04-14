Dhurandhar franchise sets new record as 1st from India to gross 3000 crore worldwide; where Baahubali, Pushpa stand

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge collectively have officially made it the highest-grossing franchise in the country. The films starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, and others have collectively grossed over ₹3,000 crore worldwide. The Dhurandhar franchise hasn’t just beaten the Telugu film industry’s Baahubali and Pushpa franchises, but it’s also the only one to make these numbers.

Dhurandhar franchise 1st to gross ₹ 3000 crore worldwide

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films star Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, among others.

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When Dhurandhar was released in December last year, the film collected over ₹1307 crore gross worldwide. While many wondered whether the film would be a success, the Ranveer-starrer proved everybody wrong and became a massive hit. All this despite being released only in Hindi and getting banned in the Gulf states, apart from Pakistan.

On March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit screens in all South Indian languages and Hindi, with no competition, as films such as Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Peddi, The Paradise, Dacoit, and more postponed March releases. According to trade website Sacnilk, the film has now crossed the ₹1712 crore mark worldwide. This takes its worldwide total to over ₹3019 crore, a first for a franchise in Indian cinema.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhurandhar had a net collection of ₹840 crore in India, becoming the first Hindi film to cross ₹1000 crore domestically. The film has collected ₹1083 so far in the country and counting. Pushpa 2: The Rule, KGF: Chapter 2, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion are the only other Indian films to have collected over ₹1000 crore domestically. Where Baahubali and Pushpa stand {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhurandhar had a net collection of ₹840 crore in India, becoming the first Hindi film to cross ₹1000 crore domestically. The film has collected ₹1083 so far in the country and counting. Pushpa 2: The Rule, KGF: Chapter 2, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion are the only other Indian films to have collected over ₹1000 crore domestically. Where Baahubali and Pushpa stand {{/usCountry}}

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SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Baahubali held the highest-grossing franchise record for a long time as Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) had made ₹2438 crore collectively. The first film collected ₹650 crore worldwide, and the second film grossed ₹1788 crore.

Franchise Part 1 Part 2 Total Dhurandhar ₹ 1307 crore ₹ 1712 crore ₹ 3019 crore Baahubali ₹ 650 crore ₹ 1788 crore ₹ 2438 crore Pushpa ₹ 350 crore ₹ 1871 crore ₹ 2221 crore

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Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa: The Rise (2021) grossed ₹350 crore worldwide at its first release during the COVID-19 pandemic. But with Pushpa 2: The Rule’s (2024) ₹1871 crore haul, it came second to Baahubali with a ₹2221 crore collection. Prashanth Neel's Yash-starrer KGF films also grossed ₹238 crore and ₹1215 crore, bringing the franchise total to ₹1453 crore.

This also means that Dhurandhar is the only franchise in India to have two films gross over ₹1000 crore worldwide. The Dhurandhar films also star Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and others in key roles. The sequel is running in theatres.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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