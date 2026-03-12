Dhurandhar's Rakesh Bedi takes jibe at Yash's Toxic being postponed due to tension in Middle East: 'Par hum toh aa rahe'

Fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel to Aditya Dhar’s action thriller Dhurandhar 2. Earlier, Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was also scheduled to release in theatres on the same date. However, the makers recently shifted the release date, citing tensions in the Middle East as the reason. Now, actor Rakesh Bedi, who played the role of Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar, has reacted to the postponement of Toxic. Rakesh Bedi talks about Yash's Toxic not releasing with Dhurandhar 2 anymore.

Rakesh Bedi on Toxic's postponement The makers of Yash’s Toxic announced that the film has been postponed to June 4, stating that the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, due to the US–Iran tensions, could affect the film’s business in the region. Reacting to this development, Rakesh told India Today, "Tension toh humare liye bhi hai Middle East main, par hum toh aa rahe hai (the tension exists for us, too, in the Middle East, but we will release our film)."

The first instalment of the two-part film, Dhurandhar, was banned in Pakistan and across six Gulf countries- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as it was reportedly deemed anti-Pakistani. However, when the film later premiered on Netflix, it surprisingly trended at number one in Pakistan, with many viewers praising the film.

Recently, actor R. Madhavan also spoke about the craze surrounding the sequel and revealed that fans from Dubai are planning to travel to India to watch the film in theatres. Speaking on a podcast with Sonia Shenoy, he said, "That’s the power of good content. Now they are planning their business meetings around March 19 so that they can attend the meeting and watch Dhurandhar 2 because it’s not releasing in Dubai. For them, it would be so easy to just watch it on IPTV, okay? And I’m sure they could. But they want to experience watching a film like Dhurandhar in a theatre full of people."

About Toxic Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the period action gangster film stars Yash in a dual role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. The film’s teaser earlier sparked controversy over a graphic sex scene. Initially scheduled to release on March 19, the film will now hit theatres on June 4, 2026.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, which released in December 2025. The first part followed Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates the gangs of Lyari to dismantle a terror network threatening India.

The sequel will explore the backstory of Ranveer’s character, including his training to become a spy and how he navigates political power dynamics in Pakistan while confronting bigger enemies and threats. The film will also see R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor reprising their roles.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows planned for March 18.