Dhurandhar is now the longest-trending Indian film ever, beats Chhaava, Pushpa 2, Jawan to reach historic peak

It has been over two months since Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar released in theatres. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has shattered box-office records, becoming the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. This magnificent run was made possible by strong word of mouth, which enabled Dhurandhar to stay the number one film at the Indian box office week after week. The film has continued to trend on the online ticketing platform, BookMyShow, since its release. In fact, it is now the longest-trending Indian film on the platform. Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar breaks all-time record on BookMyShow According to Sacnilk, by mid-February, Dhurandhar had been trending on BookMyShow for 59 days, surpassing the all-time mark of 58 days established by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava earlier in 2025. Both films relied heavily on word of mouth and registered record second- and third-week box-office results, giving them a longer stay in theatres than most tentpole Indian films. Stree 2, another blockbuster driven by word of mouth, is in third place with 57 days.