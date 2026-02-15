Edit Profile
    Dhurandhar is now the longest-trending Indian film ever, beats Chhaava, Pushpa 2, Jawan to reach historic peak

    Dhurandhar has been trending on BookMyShow for 50 days, the longest any Indian film has managed.

    Updated on: Feb 15, 2026 10:29 AM IST
    Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
    It has been over two months since Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar released in theatres. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has shattered box-office records, becoming the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. This magnificent run was made possible by strong word of mouth, which enabled Dhurandhar to stay the number one film at the Indian box office week after week. The film has continued to trend on the online ticketing platform, BookMyShow, since its release. In fact, it is now the longest-trending Indian film on the platform.

    Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.
    Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

    Dhurandhar breaks all-time record on BookMyShow

    According to Sacnilk, by mid-February, Dhurandhar had been trending on BookMyShow for 59 days, surpassing the all-time mark of 58 days established by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava earlier in 2025. Both films relied heavily on word of mouth and registered record second- and third-week box-office results, giving them a longer stay in theatres than most tentpole Indian films. Stree 2, another blockbuster driven by word of mouth, is in third place with 57 days.

    Other trending films on BookMyShow

    Over the years, how long a film trends on BookMyShow has become a metric to judge a film’s longevity and success. According to estimates, most films account for half of their ticket sales on the platform. The top ten list of films that have trended the longest on the platform includes recent Bollywood blockbusters, pan-India behemoths, and Malayalam breakthrough hits.

    All about Dhurandhar

    Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. The film received largely positive reviews and was a massive box office success. The film has grossed 1300 crore worldwide, including a record 800+ crore in India, the highest for any Hindi film. The film registered the biggest second week for any Indian film, minting 253 crore, followed by record third, fourth, and fifth weeks as well. Even after it released on OTT eight weeks after its theatrical release, Dhurandhar was earning 25-30 lakh per day domestically. The film is still in theatres, ten weeks after release.

    A sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is slated for release on March 19, barely three months after part 1. The principal cast will be reprising their roles in the sequel.

    Longest trending films on BookMyShow
    S NoFilmDays trending
    1Dhurandhar59
    2Chhaava58
    3Stree 257
    4Premalu53
    4Pushpa 2: The Rule53
    6Manjummel Boys50
    7Kalki 2898 AD49
    8Jawan48
    9Lokah Chapter 146
    10Mahavatar Narsimha42
    All data: Sacnilk
    © 2026 HindustanTimes