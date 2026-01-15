Dhurandhar's Saumya Tandon faces confusion as she is unable to find her name on voter list: 'They're sending me to…'

Actor Saumya Tandon, who was recently seen in Dhurandhar, has shared her experience as she faced trouble while trying to cast her vote in Mumbai during the Maharashtra municipal elections. Speaking with news agency ANI, she said that even after checking her details online, she had to visit more than one polling booth as her name was missing from the voter list at two places. Saumya Tandon has starred in Aisa Des Hai Mera and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, among others.

Saumya Tandon is unable to find her name on voter list Saumya shared how the confusion started when she checked her booth details online and followed the instructions given there. She said she was directed to different locations despite taking screenshots and confirming details online. Saumya said, "I actually went out to vote, and I checked online. There was a booth at the bottom of my house where people were sitting to help me, to tell me about the booth or the place. They told me that I had to come to this location."

Saumya shares her ordeal, running from booth to booth "I took a screenshot online, but when I came here, they are now sending me to some other location because they are saying that your location is showing somewhere else online. Earlier, when I checked online today, they told me to go to Dalmia College. So now I don't know why this confusion is there. When I reached here after checking my name online, they told me that I have to go to some other location," Saumya added.

Adding that she didn't want to give up, she said that she wants to vote as "this is my right, and this is my duty. So I have to vote. I have to vote." She also wondered if her name was there or not. Polling is being held across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. The counting of votes will take place on Friday.