Dhurandhar star Rakesh Bedi shoots dance song with Nora Fatehi, calls her a ‘sensation’: I tried my best to compete

He began his Instagram video by saying, “Today I am shooting with one of the biggest stars of India. Biggest sensation, great actor, great dancer. None other than Nora Fatehi!”

Now, the veteran actor is gearing up to show his dance moves. He took to Instagram to reveal that he has been shooting a dance track with Nora Fatehi . The two of them shared a glimpse from set and talked about their experience working with each other. (Also shared: Rakesh Bedi rubbishes receiving ₹1 crore bonus post Dhurandhar success: ‘Kiski jeb me pada hai’ )

Rakesh Bedi has been receiving a lot of praise for his scene-stealing performance in Dhurandhar The Revenge. His portrayal of Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar ’s spy thriller struck a chord with audiences, emerging as a clear fan favourite. After the film was released, he also featured in a number of advertisements.

Nora then appears beside Rakesh and says hi. She says, “Hi sir, we are so excited to have you with us.” When Rakesh said he is very happy to work with her, Nora replied likewise, and said, “You are killing it, Sir!” “I tried my best to compete with you, to be as good as you are!” Nora added, “Aap ka dance bohot achcha hain, aapne bohot achcha kiya (You dance really well and you did so good)! I cannot wait for everyone to see the song so that they can see your moves!”

Rakesh hilariously quips, “Kitna jhoot bolti hain ye (How much she lies)!” Nora burst out laughing, and then continued, “Nahi sach sach bol rahi hoon (I am saying the truth). I am saying that Sir killed it, and it has a really good vibe. You have to see this song to believe it. We are so excited for you guys to see it. I feel like, in all weddings, people will play this song!” Rakesh agreed and the two of them concluded the chat.

In Dhurandhar, Rakesh essayed the role of Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali, and his character arc in the sequel struck a strong chord with audiences. Several of his scenes went viral on social media, with fans even turning his iconic line, “Baccha hai tu mera (You are my kid),” into memes.