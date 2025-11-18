Dhurandhar trailer: Ranveer Singh's film sparks wild reaction from fans; Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna steal the show

The much-anticipated trailer for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar dropped today, November 18, and viewers are absolutely losing it. Fans took to social media to praise the film’s raw energy, top-tier visuals, and high-octane action. Fans highlighted Arjun Rampal's standout performance and expressed excitement for Dhurandhar's release on December 5, 2025.

Social media praises action-packed trailer

One user wrote: “What a MAD trailer!! A lengthy 4-minute trailer and still cut this brilliantly, it looks insane… easily one of the finest & most interesting action trailer cuts in years. Brutal, raw, and unapologetic… #Dhurandhar is about to go crazy.”Another tweeted: “This happens when you don’t rely on green screens. Every frame looks rich."

A third chimed in with praise for the director: “Aditya Dhar you absolutely nailed it with the #Dhurandhar trailer — colour grading, action, VFX — everything looks top-tier. Can’t wait for this one. Hoping the #CBFC keeps the cuts and beeps to a minimum. Zero cuts would be perfect. Also, could you confirm if this is Part 1 of 2?”

Fans also had high praise for the ensemble cast, especially Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna.

“Arjun Rampal and Akshay Khanna will blow everyone’s mind with their performance… no one will remember Dhurandhar as Ranveer’s movie,” wrote one.

One user expressed relief over the lack of a clichéd love subplot: “Thank you Aditya Dhar for not adding useless love-story plot – for giving full importance to negative shade characters – for not making this trailer all about Ranveer Singh – not revealing the full story – and thank you for not giving fake a** VFX shots.”

Some viewers said the trailer left them unsettled in the best way: “The #Dhurandhar trailer is so nerve-wracking, I could feel the disagreement with what I'm watching in my veins. I’m not sure whether this kind of trailer editing justifies the movie or not, as I view films primarily from a storytelling PoV, but this movie is definitely an art; a gruesome, violent kind of art that makes my body want to run away. Just wow, man!”

Another fan offered a more balanced take: “Teaser: Awesome. Trailer: All right. Music: Banger. Arjun Rampal stands out in the trailer, his part gives it a strong opening. Wanted to see more of Ranveer Singh. Sanjay Dutt doesn't seem to fit in imo.”

And praising Rampal’s transformation, one user said: “#ArjunRampal stepping into a whole new vibe — this avatar is a total power move. Counting days to witness the storm! #ArjunRampal #Dhurandhar.”

About Dhurandhar Trailer

The Dhurandhar trailer was officially launched today in Mumbai in a high-energy event attended by the star cast, though Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt were notably absent. The film is directed, written, and produced by Aditya Dhar, who is known for Uri: The Surgical Strike. Produced under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the movie also lists Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar as producers.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar boasts a formidable ensemble: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Cinematography is handled by Vikash Nowlakha, editing by Shivkumar V. Panicker, with a score by Shashwat Sachdev. Dhurandhar is an action-packed spy thriller centered on a covert intelligence officer (played by Ranveer Singh) operating in a high-stakes political arena. Dhurandhar is set to hit theatres on 5 December 2025