Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 17: Ranveer Singh film dethrones Chhaava, becomes #1 Hindi film of 2025

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 17: In just 17 days, Dhurandhar has done the unthinkable. It has coasted past the ₹800 crore mark at the worldwide box office, and done it with such ease that the sky seems to be the only limit for the Aditya Dhar film. As of Sunday night, Dhurandhar is the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, having dethroned Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar had a stellar third weekend in the domestic territories, adding over ₹95 crore net in India in three days. This has taken its domestic collection after 17 days to ₹555.75 crore net ( ₹ 666.75 crore gross). Internationally, too, Dhurandhar has been performing admirably since its massive rise in collections 10 days ago. So far, according to trade pundits, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has earned close to $20 million overseas in addition to its domestic collections.

Dhurandhar’s worldwide collection now stands at a formidable ₹845 crore after 17 days. The film even managed to beat Hollywood spectacle Avatar: Fire and Ash in a straight battle at the Indian box office.

More impressively, Dhurandhar’s ₹845 crore gross is now the highest for any Hindi film released in 2025. It has overtaken Laxman Utekar’s Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, which ended its run with ₹807 crore gross earlier this year. Dhurandhar is now set to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, overtaking Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, which made ₹852 crore worldwide. Trade experts estimate that Dhurandhar will cross ₹900 crore this week, and ₹1000 crore sometime before the New Year if it sustains its momentum.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026.