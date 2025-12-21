Dhurandhar box office collection day 17 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film sails past Gadar 2 lifetime, mints 542 crore

Dhurandhar box office collection day 17: Dhurandhar is set to close off its third weekend in an impressive fashion, earning almost ₹100 crore net in India between Friday and Sunday. This is yet another record for a Hindi film, something the Ranveer Singh-starrer has made a habit of setting now. In the process, the Aditya Dhar film is also surpassing the lifetime collections of several all-time blockbuster films. Dhurandhar box office collection day 17: Ranveer Singh's character walking in Lyari in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar box office update at 4pm

Dhurandhar earned ₹517 crore net in its first 16 days at the ticket window. This included a very strong third Saturday, when the film registered a 52% jump over Friday to mint ₹34.50 crore net in India. Dhurandhar began Sunday on an even more emphatic fashion, seeing 45% occupancy across morning shows and 78% across afternoon shows, a 40% increase over the corresponding Saturday figures. This means the Sunday collection promises to be substantially higher than Friday. According to Sacnilk, by 5 PM on Sunday, Dhurandhar had collected ₹24.5 crore net in India, taking its domestic haul to ₹541.76 crore.

On Sunday, Dhurandhar surpassed the lifetime haul of Sunny Deol’s 2024 blockbuster, Gadar 2, which had earned ₹525 crore net upon its release. By the end of the day, the film should also cross the final collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ( ₹543 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ( ₹553 crore). And it will do so without any support from a dubbed version, unlike Animal and Pathaan, which both benefited from one.

Given its momentum, Dhurandhar looks set to cross the ₹600 crore mark sometime next week, and potentially make a run for Jawan’s all-time Bollywood collection record of ₹640 crore.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026.