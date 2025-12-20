Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 15: Ranveer Singh film rakes in 745 crore; beats Gadar 2 lifetime haul

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar saw its lowest single-day collection yet on its third Friday, but still managed to rake in ₹22.50 crore net domestically and around ₹35 crore gross worldwide on the day. It is a testament to the film’s hold at the ticket window that this stellar figure is ‘low’ per the film’s lofty standards. Dhurandhar is now galloping towards the ₹800 crore mark worldwide. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 15: Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait in the movie.

Dhurandhar box office update

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has now earned ₹483 crore net ( ₹579.50 crore) in its first 15 days at the ticket window. After a record-breaking second week, week three started on a positive note as well, inching closer to the ₹500-crore mark, which it is expected to cross on Saturday.

Internationally, too, Dhurandhar picked up pace in its second week, and has sustained that on its third Friday, despite stiff competition from Avatar: Fire and Ash, which released this Friday globally. Dhurandhar’s international gross now stands at just over $18 million, taking its worldwide gross to around ₹745 crore. The film should look to cross the ₹800 crore mark on Sunday, but a good jump on Saturday may enable it to do so on its 16th day itself.

Dhurandhar enters the top 10 Bollywood movies

Dhurandhar is now among the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time, having beaten Gadar 2 along the way. It currently sits in the 10th spot, but is expected to rise quickly as the lifetime collections of PK ( ₹792 crore), Chhaava ( ₹807 crore), and Stree 2 ( ₹875 crore) are well within its reach. Trade pundits feel that Dhurandhar is well set for the ₹1000 crore mark, and can even surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ( ₹1050 crore) with its worldwide gross.

About Dhurandhar

A spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles.