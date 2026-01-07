Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 33: Ranveer Singh film mints 1222 crore; beats Jawan, RRR in the US

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 33: Despite not being released in the Middle East, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continues to break overseas collection records due to a stellar run in North America. Supplemented by a record-breaking domestic run, Dhurandhar is on the cusp of becoming the 4th-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 33: Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy in Pakistan in Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar box office update

By Tuesday evening, the Ranveer Singh-starrer had earned ₹781.75 crore net ( ₹938 crore gross) domestically. Its earnings have now dropped to sub ₹5 crore days, but only after five weeks of release. The film is still managing to hold its own against fresher and newer releases.

The film has now grossed ₹1222 crore worldwide and is just ₹8 crore shy of the lifetime haul of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which earned ₹1230 crore back in 2022. Dhurandhar should surpass RRR or at least equal it by the end of Wednesday.

Dhurandhar beats RRR, Jawan

On Tuesday, Dhurandhar's overseas collection reached a staggering $31.5 million, despite not being released in the Middle East. The film’s overseas success follows a stupendous run in North America, where the Aditya Dhar film is poised to break the all-time India record held by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. As of Tuesday, Dhurandhar has earned $20 million in the US and Canada, surpassing the collections of RRR ($15.3 million), Jawan ($15.6 million), and Kalki 2898 AD ($18 million). It is now hot on the heels of Baahubali 2, which earned $20.7 million in North America, the highest for any Indian film in the territory.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026.