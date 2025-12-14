Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 9: Ranveer Singh film races towards 500 cr, beats Simmba's lifetime haul

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is proving to be an unstoppable force at the box office. The action-packed entertainer has been minting money consistently since its release and by Day 9, the film has achieved yet another milestone. Dhurandhar has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Ranveer’s blockbuster Simmba, cementing its place as one of the biggest successes of his career. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 9: Ranveer Singh leads Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller.

Dhurandhar box office performance

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar recorded the best second Friday and Saturday collections in Hindi cinema. The film collected ₹32.5 crore on its second Friday and ₹53 crore on its second Saturday, the highest figures so far in its entire run. The film’s total domestic collection currently stands at ₹292.75 crore net. With an India gross of ₹351.25 crore and an overseas collection of ₹95 crore, the film’s total worldwide collection stands at ₹446.25 crore.

With this, Dhurandhar has become the second-highest-grossing film of Ranveer’s career, with Padmaavat ( ₹585 crore) still holding the top spot. The film surpassed Simmba’s lifetime haul of ₹390 crore in just nine days and is now inching closer to the ₹500 crore mark. If the film maintains its momentum, it could beat Rajinikanth’s Coolie ( ₹518 crore) and Ahaan Panday–Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara ( ₹569.75 crore) by the end of its second week.

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller has been praised for its realistic portrayal of a spy’s life during a mission, its action sequences and the cast’s performances. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, strong audience word-of-mouth worked in its favour, helping it emerge as a box office success.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, along with Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor in key roles. It draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2012 fake currency crisis, and covert operations by R&AW under Operation Lyari. The second part of the film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.