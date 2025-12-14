Search
Sun, Dec 14, 2025
Power of word of mouth? Dhurandhar just recorded best 2nd Friday and Saturday of all time in Hindi, total now 300 cr

BySoumya Srivastava
Updated on: Dec 14, 2025 01:17 pm IST

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, is breaking records with the highest second Saturday collection in Hindi cinema history.

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's comeback vehicle Dhurandhar is setting records for the ages. The film has just lodged a stellar second Friday and a stunning second Saturday, the biggest in the history of movies in Hindi.

Dhurandhar: Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait in the movie.

A better second Saturday for Dhurandhar than first

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the film has surpassed all movies ever released in Hindi when it comes to second Saturday collection. “HISTORIC, ONCE AGAIN... 'DHURANDHAR' OVERTAKES *ALL* FILMS ON *SECOND SATURDAY* – SETS A NEW BENCHMARK... #Dhurandhar is now competing head-on with the biggest blockbusters of #Hindi cinema. Yes, you read that right – the *second Saturday* collections of #Dhurandhar are the HIGHEST EVER in the HISTORY of #Hindi cinema,” he wrote.

The film collected 53 crore on second Saturday. For contrast, it made 31 crore on first Saturday, day 2 of its release. The film has surpassed 300 crore overall (India).

This pushes the film to the top of the best Saturdays ever recorded.

FilmSecond Saturday Collection
Dhurandhar 53.7 crore
Pushpa 2 46.5 crore
Chaava 44 crore
Stree 2 33.8 crore
Animal 32.47 crore
Gadar 2 31 crore
Jawan 30 crore
Saiyaara 27 crore
Baahubali 2 26.5 crore
The Kashmir Files 24.8 crore

Taran Adarsh further wrote, “#Dhurandhar is DEMOLISHING every record in sight – there's no stopping it anytime soon.⭐️ #Dhurandhar [Week 2] Fri 34.70 cr, Sat 53.70 cr. Total: 306.40 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”

Dhurandhar's second Friday was also bigger than any other ever recorded. It beat Pushpa 2, Chaava, Animal and Gadar 2 in that category as well.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller inspired by real events and set in the early 2000s. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is based in Pakistan and follows Ranveer as an Indian intelligence officer who goes undercover within the Lyari gangs. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles, along with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
