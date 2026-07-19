Dia Mirza backs Sonam Wangchuk after police remove him from protest site: ‘Support the right to peaceful protest’

The police's removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar in New Delhi during his ongoing hunger strike on Saturday has sparked widespread reactions, with several celebrities speaking out in his support. Joining the growing list of voices, actor Dia Mirza publicly backed Wangchuk and the students demanding accountability and transparency, while asserting that she stands by the right to protest peacefully.

Dia Mirza comes out in support

On Saturday, Delhi Police moved Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital.

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On Saturday, Dia took to Instagram to share a note in support of Wangchuk, stressing that history has repeatedly shown how peaceful protests and resistance against oppression have paved the way for transformative change.

Dia shared a note which read, “I stand with the students of this nation. I support the right to peaceful protest. I stand by the demand for accountability, transparency and reforms in our education system. I stand with Sonam Wangchuk, Neha, Ameen and Manish.”

Sharing the note, Dia said she would continue to stand in solidarity with the students across the country, while also backing Wangchuk's call for dialogue and the right to peaceful protest.

“I have been and will continue to support the students of my country. I hear you, I see you, I stand by you. I support Sonam ji’s demand for dialogue. I support his right to protest. @wangchuksworld,” Dia wrote as a caption.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also took to the comments section to express her disappointment over the manner in which Wangchuk was escorted away from the protest site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also took to the comments section to express her disappointment over the manner in which Wangchuk was escorted away from the protest site. {{/usCountry}}

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“Yesterday was Mandela Day… Madiba was inspired by Gandhi. These extraordinary men brought about revolutionary change by peaceful protest and resistance against oppression. Sonam ji was taken away without his consent, by force from the site of peaceful protest,” Dia wrote, adding, “The trolls and sponsored bots have arrived. Respond to them if they are real people. But only respectfully and with grace. Baaki ignore karo (Rest ignore them).”

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About Sonam Wangchuk’s protest

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities and leaks during the NEET exams. Wangchuk joined them and began his indefinite hunger strike on June 28.

On Saturday, Delhi Police moved Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital. Police said the activist was shifted in compliance with Delhi high court directions and on the advice of medical experts because of his deteriorating health.

"As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued; however, police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely," the DCP said on X. They also said they did not beat any of the protesters.

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The protest has entered its third week. Demonstrators demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leaks. The protestors have now vowed to press ahead with their planned march to Parliament on July 20. Hospital authorities issued a bulletin at 3.30 pm, saying Wangchuk, 59, has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and other medications despite signs of dehydration and metabolic abnormalities.