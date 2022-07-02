Dia Mirza calls premarital sex and pregnancy ‘personal choice’, says ‘I don’t think we are as progressive as we imagine'

Actor Dia Mirza opened up about how she feels about premarital sex and pregnancy. She called it a ‘personal choice’ and said that it can only be ‘celebrated’ by those who are not threatened during their decision-making process. She also added that people aren’t as progressive as one might think. (Also read: Dia Mirza says it is 'liberating' to play best roles of her life at 40)

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021. Soon after her marriage, she announced her pregnancy in April. Back then, she was questioned about the timing of her marriage and pregnancy. To this, Dia clarified that she did not get married because of her pregnancy. In July, of the same year, she welcomed her first child, a baby boy she named Avyaan.

In a recent interview, Dia said that many people in society recognise premarital sex and pregnancy as a ‘right’. She told ETimes, “I feel when it comes to personal choice and the power of personal choice, it can only be celebrated by those who ensure they make personal choices, not threatened, not afraid of making the choice that you need to as an individual.”

“And while there may be many people with regressive thoughts on things like premarital sex or premarital pregnancy or any other things for that matter, there are enough people who recognise the fact that it is a personal choice, that people have the right to do if they choose to. I don’t think we are as progressive as we imagine or as we consider ourselves to be,” she added.

Dia Mirza will be next seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film, Bheed. She previously worked with him in films like, Thappad, Dus and Cash. She also filmed Taapsee Pannu’s film Dhak Dhak, which also features Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.

