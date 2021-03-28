Dia Mirza goes dolphin spotting, takes a dip in the ocean with stepdaughter Samaira in Maldives. See pics

Actor Dia Mirza shared another bunch of pictures from her honeymoon in Maldives. Among the many glorious moments, one was about seeing dolphins in the Indian Ocean and swimming with stepdaughter Samaira.

Sharing them, she wrote: "Talk about saving the best for last!?! We spent over an hour with a few schools of #Dolphins... 20-30 of them at a time. Words are inadequate to express the joy of witnessing these beautiful creatures in the wild. The Indian Ocean was magic, our time here in her calm waters has been restful and restorative.

She added, "It all seems a little serendipitous how our day unfolded leading to the most memorable #EarthHour2021 on the beach Our resolve strengthened to stay connected to our and do all we must to consume less, waste less and say no to plastics #ForPeopleForPlanet #ForNature."

Dia Mirza has been sharing pictures and videos from Maldives.

The pictures showed Dia enjoying the open expanse of the Indian Ocean, some shots of their luxurious resort, a picture of Dia and Samaira enjoying a swim in the sea, a video of dolphins gliding past their cruise and a stunning shot of sunset. On Instagram Stories, she shared more pictures of their time at the resort and on their cruise. One of them showed Samaira resting her head on her dad Vaibhav Rekhi's lap.

A day before, Dia had shared pictures of her in a white gown, close to the beach. In one of them, she was seen walking on a beautiful beach and in another she was seen posing with Samaira.

Dia and Vaibhav had a low-key wedding at her residence in February this year. The private wedding took place at her Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West. Seen at the wedding were the couple's close family and friends along with actor Aditi Rao Hydari and director Kunal Deshmukh.