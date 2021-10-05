Dia Mirza hails Lara Dutta for her iconic Miss Universe response to ‘the legacy you leave behind’

Dia Mirza is all praise for former Miss Universe Lara Dutta Bhupathi who had scored the highest marks in the history of the Miss Universe pageant with her performance in 2000. Dia, who was crowned Miss Asia Pacific International in the same year, cheered for her saying, “My girl,” on her Instagram Stories.

At the pageant, Lara had spoken about the legacy a person leaves behind. She had said, "Nobody is going to remember how you looked, what gown you wore, what makeup you had on, what jewellery you had on, or whether your nails were painted or not, but they will remember, how you treated them. It's how you treat people, that's the legacy you leave behind."

Her statement was quoted by The Better India in a new post along with a picture of her winning moment at the Miss Universe 2000 pageant.

Dia Mirza praised Lara Bhupathi on her Instagram Stories.

Among the other answers that helped her win the crown was her reply on how she would convince the people protesting against the pageant. She had said, "I think pageants like the Miss Universe pageant gives us young women a platform to foray in the fields that we want to and forge ahead, be it entrepreneurship, be it the armed force, be it politics. It gives us a platform to voice our choices and opinions and makes us strong, independent that we are today." Besides Lara and Dia, Priyanka Chopra had won the Miss World pageant in the same year.

Lara is married to former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi. They have a nine-year-old daughter named Sara. She was recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom in which she surprised the viewers with her look as former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi this year and gave birth to a boy, Avyaan, a few months later. She was last seen in Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad.