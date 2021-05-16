Dia Mirza says doctor told her pregnant women can’t take vaccines available in India ‘until required clinical trials’

Actor Dia Mirza, who is expecting her first child with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, said that none of the Covid-19 vaccines currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant women and lactating mothers. She added that her doctor has advised her against inoculation ‘until required clinical trials have been done’.

Dia was responding to a Twitter user who posted about a surge in maternal deaths due to Covid-19. “I’d like to reiterate the need to protect pregnant women from new infections by following all COVID appropriate behaviour, the need to continue a push for effective vaccination amongst pregnant women, the need to defer fertility treatments when infections are surging,” the Twitter user wrote.

Retweeting it, Dia wrote, “This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccinations currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says we cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done.”

Dia is expecting her first child with Vaibhav and announced the pregnancy last month with a picture of herself cradling her baby bump. The photo was taken while the couple was on their honeymoon in the Maldives.

Recently, Dia responded to criticism for allegedly hiding the fact that she was having a baby until her wedding with Vaibhav. She maintained that her pregnancy was not the reason they got married and added that ‘there must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey’.

“We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical,” she wrote in response to a comment on Instagram.

Dia, who has starred in films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Sanju, was most recently seen alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni and Saiyami Kher in the Netflix film Wild Dog.