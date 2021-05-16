Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sussanne Khan poses in ‘gender fluid’ Pathani suit, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan compliments her ‘super look’
bollywood

Sussanne Khan poses in ‘gender fluid’ Pathani suit, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan compliments her ‘super look’

  • Sussanne Khan dropped pictures of her new androgynous look on Instagram and got a compliment from her ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 06:50 PM IST

Interior designer Sussanne Khan made an androgynous fashion statement as she shared pictures of herself in a grey Pathani suit. Her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan, gave the look his stamp of approval and called it ‘super’.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page, Sussanne wrote, “The Easy breezy chilled summer- monsoon (lockdown) look.. thank you my dear Mariam.. I totally love these gender fluid patani’s.. @_khan_mariam @la_patiala made them in all my favourite colours.. #pataniwithkeds #genderfluid #fashionlover.” Her caption also revealed that the images were clicked by her sister, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali.

Hrithik commented on the post, “Super look.” Actor Sonal Chauhan wrote, “Loveeeeeee,” along with heart and fire emojis. Fans also gushed over Sussanne’s look. “Oh you slay,” one wrote, while another commented, “Looking so fantastic.”

This is not the first time that Sussanne has experimented with androgynous clothing. In March, she shared mirror selfies of herself wearing a loose-fitting white shirt over a black top. She wore black distressed jeans, a belt to accentuate her waist and a pair of white sneakers. “Sometimes in my head.. I think I am a boy... #wednesdaymood #genderfluid,” the caption of her Instagram post read.

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000, shortly after the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Even after their divorce in 2014, they continue to share a friendly equation.

Also see: Saba Ali Khan shares montage featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur; calls family ‘adorable’ but also ‘crazy’

Last year, during the lockdown, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik so that their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan did not have to be away from either of them. He had praised her for ‘being so supportive and understanding’.

Sharing a photo of her, Hrithik had written, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting.”

