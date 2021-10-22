Dia Mirza shares son Avyaan's adorable video, Lara Dutta says ‘Please can I eat him up?’

Actor Dia Mirza shared a video of her six-month-old son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on social media. In the video, Dia recorded Avyaan's tiny toes with an happy music in the background.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Dia posted a video featuring Avyaan’s legs as he was resting on a white blanket with little tigers printed on it. Along with the video, she added Billy Eichner’s song Hakuna Matata from Lion King. She captioned the video, “Hakuna Matata” with a heart and tiger emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As soon as Dia dropped the baby's video, Bollywood celebrities such as Tahira Kashyap, Malaika Arora, Sandhya Mridul and Diana Penty commented with red heart emojis. Dia's friend Lara Dutta Bhupathi also commented on the video, saying, “Pleaseeee can I eat him up??!”

Apart from the B-town celebrities, Dia's fans and followers also commented on the video. One fan said, “I really want to meet himmm." Another fan said, “Aww those chubby feet! Baby feet are so cute I just want to kiss those! God bless you precious baby.”

On September 17, Dia penned an emotional post for Avyaan, in which she wrote, “Our story has only just begun Avyaan 15.09.2021. We are deeply grateful to many good people who took very good care of you Avyaan in the first 4 months of your life."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On February 15, Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in a private wedding at her Mumbai residence. The event was attended by Dia and Vaibhav's close family and friends. Soon after the wedding, Dia and Vaibhav took off to Maldives for their honeymoon and announced that they are expecting their first baby together. On May 14, Dia and Vaibhav turned parents to Avyaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Dia Mirza gives shout-out to ex-husband Sahil Sangha as he launches new venture, wants him to ‘roar’

On the work front, Dia was last seen in actor Nagarjuna's action thriller Wild Dog. The film released on Netflix in in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.