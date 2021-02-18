Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi surprise Kareena Kapoor with a gift before her delivery

Newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi have sent Kareena Kapoor Khan a sweet gift. The mommy-to-be, who is expected to deliver her second baby anytime soon, took to her Instagram and revealed that she received a potted plant from the couple.

The plant came with a card addressed to Kareena, actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena shared the video of the sweet gift and showered Dia with love on her recent nuptials. "Congratulations beautiful, Dia and Vaibhav," Kareena's video caption read.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi send Kareena Kapoor a post-wedding gift.

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot on Monday, February 15. The couple exchanged their vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of their family members and friends. Dia and Vaibhav caught social media's attention for not only their small wedding affair but also for choosing a priestess to perform the wedding ceremony.

Speaking about the decision, Dia said, "It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way! We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice. For it is a woman's soul that contains love, wonder, benediction, magical energy, tenderness and deep empathy for all that lives. It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new."

As for Kareena, the actor was reportedly due on February 15. While fans are eagerly looking forward to welcoming Taimur's sibling, the couple's family members --Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan-- were photographed visiting Kareena. The actor was last seen stepping out on Randhir Kapoor's birthday on Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, the paparazzi snapped Saif and Taimur out and about in the city. The star kid was seen seated in his dad's lap while the two had their attention on the road.