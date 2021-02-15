Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Inside pics of venue, guest list revealed. See here

Actor Dia Mirza is expected to tie the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in a private ceremony on Monday. Pictures and videos of the venue -- her apartment complex -- have been shared online.

Earlier in the day, Dia had taken to social media to post pictures from her bridal shower, and of her hennaed hand. The paparazzi have posted pictures of the venue, all decked up in floral arrangements to accommodate 50 guests.





According to Pinkvilla, industry figures such as Malaika Arora and Rajkumar Hirani are expected to attend. The report quoted a source as saying, "The wedding is happening in the evening today in her building’s garden. Dia and Vaibhav are both extremely excited about their big day and her friends including director Rajkumar Hirani, Malaika Arora and Zayed Khan are expected to attend."

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram Stories, and tagging Vaibhav in her post, hinted at participating in the 'joota chupai rasam'.

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani, who seems to be close to Vaibhav, had shared a picture of the two on Instagram and welcomed Dia to the family. Sharing a picture of the couple from a recent function, Pooja wrote, "Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial.. we all love you." Dia reacted to the post by dropping a heart emoji in the comments section.

Also read: Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: 'Bride-to-be' shares mehendi pic, venue all decked up

Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years. She has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Vaibhav for quite some time, but neither has publicly commented on it. Her only acknowledgement of the wedding came in the posts she shared on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON