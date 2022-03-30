Dia Mirza wishes stepdaughter Samaira on birthday with emotional post: 'Thank you for opening your heart and home to me'

Dia Mirza has wished her stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi as she entered her teens on Wednesday. The actor shared a picture of the 13-year-old along with a sweet note about how she welcomed her into the family. Dia married Vaibhav Rekhi last year. Samaira is his daughter from his first wife, Sunaina. Dia and Vaibhav also welcomed a baby boy last year.

Sharing a happy picture of Samaira in a black tee, Dia wrote on Instagram, “Happy 13th Birthday precious girl! Thank you for opening your heart and home to me like only you could. You are so special Sam and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life learning and growing with you. I love you. Keep spreading your love and light @samairarekhi.”

A user named Poonam Rekhi commented to Dia's post, “My radiant little darling tween/Pirouettes and turns thirteen! A precious daughter we adore/Upon her may all blessings pour!” Another said, “Happy birthday to this lil ray of sunshine.” Dia's fanpage also wished Samaira, saying, “Happy Birthday to Avyaan's sister.”

Dia is very close to Samaira, who had also attended her and father Vaibhav Rekhi's intimate wedding last year. On the occasion of Daughter's Day last year, Dia had wished Samaira with a happy family picture that showed all of them in yellow. She captioned the picture, “Happy Daughters Day sweetheart Samaira. We are so grateful for you baby!"

Dia and Samaira often opt for twinning outfits. Dia had once shared a video of them dancing together to Akon's Bananza. “Be wild. Be free. Be you. May we always dance together @samairarekhi (tiger face and white heart emojis). #SundayFunday #SundayMood #SunsetKeDivane,” she captioned the photo.

Samaira had also accompanied Dia and Vaibhav on their honeymoon in Maldives. The actor had shared several pictures from their fun time when she also announced her pregnancy.

