Dia Mirza writes an emotional note on her niece’s death: ‘Gone into the light’

Actor Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle on Monday and penned a heart-breaking note on her niece’s death. Without revealing the cause of death or any other detail about the incident, Dia shared a photo of her niece and wrote, “My niece. My child. My jaan (life). Gone into the light.” (Also read: Dia Mirza shares video of son Avyaan in his nursery)

“May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti,” she further added to her post. Dia also added a yellow heart, tiger and folded hands emojis. The actor shares a close bond with her family.

Soon after she shared the news, celebrities and fans took to the comment section and expressed their grief. A fan wrote, “Heartfelt Condolences.” “Life can be so unfair …not the right time to go,” added another person.

Mourning the loss, Farah Ali Khan commented, “Omg. That is so sad. May she shine brighter on the other side. May she be the brightest star in the sky.” “Sending duas (prayers),” replied Shaheen Abbas with a broken heart emoji.

Gauahar Khan said, “Bless" alongside heart-broken emojis. Many other celebrities such as Esha Gupta, Seema Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bhavana Pandey among others have also extended condolences to the actor’s family.

Dia Mirza's Instagram post.

Dia made her acting debut with the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001 after winning Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She appeared in a number of films since then, and she was last seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. The film featured Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

The actor has been shooting for Tarun Dudeja's Dhak Dhak. It will also star Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Besides this, Dia will also be reuniting with Anubhav Sinha in his upcoming film Bheed.

